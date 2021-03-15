More than 1,800 take part in ‘Victory Run’

More than 1,800 persons participated in the ‘Victory Run', a marathon organised by the tri-services in the city on Sunday as part of the ongoing celebrations of the golden jubilee year of India's victory in the 1971 war with Pakistan.

Commodore Ashok Rai, Commanding Officer of INS Agrani, Coimbatore, and Jose Chacko, Governor, Rotary District 3201, flagged off the marathon at Race Course.

According to organisers, 750 tri-services personnel, their family members, NCC cadets, Rotarians and 1,100 people from the district took part in the marathon. T-shirts and certificates were given to all participants of the marathon that was conducted with the support of Rotary G-40 Coimbatore district.

Victory flame

INS Agrani on Saturday received one of the four victory flames of the golden jubilee celebrations which is currently touring major defence establishments in south India.

Vice Admiral (retd.) B. Kannan, Surgeon Rear Admiral (retd.) Nirmala Kannan, 85-year-old Noreen Enid Harris and Commodore Rai received the victory flame.

Ms. Harris is the wife of late Charles Valentine, a former Chief Petty Officer who joined the Royal Indian Navy on December 15, 1941 who later participated in the 1971 Indo-Pak war wherein he was in the Fleet Reserve.

On Friday, the NCC Group, Coimbatore, received the victory flame at the Government Arts College. More than 500 NCC cadets and NCC officers, defence personnel from various colleges, schools and NCC units of Coimbatore zone took part in the event. Colonel L. Chandrasekharan Naidu, Group Commander, NCC Group Coimbatore, Colonel J.P.S. Chauhan, Commanding Officer, 4 Tamil Nadu Battalion NCC, and Lieutenant Colonel Girish Parthan, Commanding Officer of 2 Tamil Nadu Artillery Battery NCC, were present.