More than 1,700 police personnel from various districts deployed in Coimbatore to ease tension

Including the Coimbatore city police, a total of 3,500 personnel have been deployed, says Commissioner; move aims to ease tension in the city after petrol bombs were hurled in few areas

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
September 24, 2022 23:16 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Personnel from the Tamil Nadu Commando Force at the PRS grounds in Coimbatore on Saturday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

ADVERTISEMENT

More than 1,700 police personnel from various districts in the State were deployed in Coimbatore on Saturday to ease the tension prevailing in the city after petrol bombs were hurled in a few areas.

According to police, 100 personnel from the Special Task Force, 120 from the Rapid Action Force and 58 from the Tamil Nadu Commando Force were deployed.

Apart from them, police personnel from Tiruchi, Madurai, Thanjavur, Ariyalur, Karur, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga and a few other districts arrived at the PRS grounds.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 3,500 police personnel, including the city police and personnel from other districts, have been deployed in the city, said City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan. “The police have made 11 check posts and 28 new checkpoints across the city. Severe action would be taken against those who disturb peace and promote enmity between two sections of people,” said Mr. Balakrishnan. On Thursday, a team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested a few leaders of the Popular Front of India (PFI) in the city.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

On Saturday, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) P. Thamarai Kannan held meetings with the senior officials of the Police Department in the city to discuss steps to be taken to ease the situation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app