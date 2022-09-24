More than 1,700 police personnel from various districts deployed in Coimbatore to ease tension

Personnel from the Tamil Nadu Commando Force at the PRS grounds in Coimbatore on Saturday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

More than 1,700 police personnel from various districts in the State were deployed in Coimbatore on Saturday to ease the tension prevailing in the city after petrol bombs were hurled in a few areas.

According to police, 100 personnel from the Special Task Force, 120 from the Rapid Action Force and 58 from the Tamil Nadu Commando Force were deployed.

Apart from them, police personnel from Tiruchi, Madurai, Thanjavur, Ariyalur, Karur, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga and a few other districts arrived at the PRS grounds.

A total of 3,500 police personnel, including the city police and personnel from other districts, have been deployed in the city, said City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan. “The police have made 11 check posts and 28 new checkpoints across the city. Severe action would be taken against those who disturb peace and promote enmity between two sections of people,” said Mr. Balakrishnan. On Thursday, a team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested a few leaders of the Popular Front of India (PFI) in the city.

On Saturday, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) P. Thamarai Kannan held meetings with the senior officials of the Police Department in the city to discuss steps to be taken to ease the situation.