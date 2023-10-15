More than 1,000 students attend education loan mela in Salem

October 15, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - Salem

The district administration conducted an education loan mela on Sunday. It was held at a private college on Junction Main Road. District Collector S. Karmegam inaugurated the mela.

Mr. Karmegam said, “it is our duty to create a rich society. It is possible if the young generation shines in education. Money should not be a hindrance to education. So, we are conducting the education loan mela. Officials from 503 branches of 47 banks in the district, and more than 1,000 students participated.”

Steps will be taken to provide loans to the students who submitted their application in the mela. The district administration is always ready to help the students, Mr. Karmegam added.

Earlier, the Collector conducted a meeting with the bank officials and students regarding the issues they faced while approaching the banks for loans and also discussed how to sort out the issues.