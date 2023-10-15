HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

More than 1,000 students attend education loan mela in Salem

October 15, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
The education loan mela conducted by the district administration in Salem on Sunday.

The education loan mela conducted by the district administration in Salem on Sunday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

The district administration conducted an education loan mela on Sunday. It was held at a private college on Junction Main Road. District Collector S. Karmegam inaugurated the mela.

Mr. Karmegam said, “it is our duty to create a rich society. It is possible if the young generation shines in education. Money should not be a hindrance to education. So, we are conducting the education loan mela. Officials from 503 branches of 47 banks in the district, and more than 1,000 students participated.”

Steps will be taken to provide loans to the students who submitted their application in the mela. The district administration is always ready to help the students, Mr. Karmegam added.

Earlier, the Collector conducted a meeting with the bank officials and students regarding the issues they faced while approaching the banks for loans and also discussed how to sort out the issues.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.