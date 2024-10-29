More surveillance cameras come up at Kavundampalayam in Coimbatore

A network of 30 road-facing surveillance cameras, which were installed by traders in collaboration with the police, have come up at Kavundampalayam in Coimbatore. Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) R. Stalin inaugurated the network on October 28, 2024 (Monday).

ADVERTISEMENT

Kavundampalayam Inspector A. Rajesh, who took the initiative, said these road-facing cameras have been installed on the stretch between Edayarpalayam junction and Kovilmedu.

“There are four separate network video recorders (NVR) for the surveillance system network. Even if the network of one NVR develops technical issues, others will function. There is a plan to connect feeds from all the four NVRs to the Kavundampalayam police station,” he said.

With the installation of the cameras, the police expect to get visuals covering the main road, which will help them in detecting crimes and other offences. The Kavundampalayam police station was formed last year by bifurcating the jurisdiction of the Thudiyalur police station of the Coimbatore District (Rural) Police.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.