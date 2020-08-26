More subsidies to coffee growers

The Coffee Board has enhanced subsidies given to Scheduled Caste coffee growers and included more activities under the subsidy scheme for these growers.
According to a press release from the Board here, subsidies were given to the growers during 2019-2020 and have been extended for 2020-2021.
Under the replantation scheme, 90 % of unit cost is given to Scheduled Caste farmers who have up to two hectares land and 75 % subsidy to SC farmers who have two ha to 10 ha land.
Subsidies are also given to these farmers who want to create infrastructure for irrigation or sink borewells. Subsidies are disbursed to growers who want to enhance the quality of coffee produced. Under the labour welfare measures, subsidies are given to children of SC workers employed in coffee plantations apart from educational incentive award and meritorious award.
An official at the Board's extension centre here said nearly 40,000 ha is under coffee in the State, including 3000 ha in Valparai and 4800 ha in Gudalur. While most of the farmers are small growers with less than 25 acres, those in Valparai are bigger. The board has been supporting the growers through several schemes, the officer said.
For details of the schemes and to apply, contact: the Deputy Director (Extension), Coffee Board, Coimbatore.
