Coimbatore

More special trains from Coimbatore for migrant workers

With nearly 37,000 migrant workers leaving Coimbatore district in the last few days by special trains to their home States, another five trains are likely to be operated from here.

An official said the highest number of special trains in the State were sent from Coimbatore, which is estimated to have nearly one lakh migrant workers. With 28 trains already operated, five more are expected.

Salem Division of Southern Railway operated two Shramik special trains for migrant workers from Coimbatore Junction on Sunday.

The trains were bound for Bokaro Steel City, Jharkhand and Madhubani, Bihar, which left at around 6 p.m and 8 p.m respectively. Both trains ferried 1,600 passengers each, railway officials said.

On Sunday, a special train from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala bound for Jiribam, Manipur halted at Coimbatore Junction at around 4.30 a.m. A total of 209 migrant workers from the districts of Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Salem and Namakkal boarded the train at Coimbatore Junction, according to the officials.

