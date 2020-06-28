More samples to be tested from populated areas

The Health Department has decided to test more random swab samples from populated areas in Coimbatore district.

Sources with the Department said that swab samples of people, who work at places such as vegetable and fish markets in the district, were lifted to check community spread of the disease.

On Thursday, four people from MGR market and Anna market on Mettupalayam Road tested positive for the disease which highlighted the presence of the disease among traders in the district. On Friday, a 46-year-old man from MGR market tested positive.

According to an official with the Health Department, swab samples from main markets across the district were collected to check community spread of the disease in the last few days.

“Results of the random samples will show whether the spread of the disease is present in populated parts of the district,” said a person who was part of the sample collection and tests. With more fresh cases reported from MGR market, the Department has categorised it as a COVID-19 cluster.