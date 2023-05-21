HamberMenu
More revenue through liquor sales will bring DMK government a bad name, says PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss

He also criticised the AIADMK government for its proposed protest against the recent deaths due to the consumption of spurious liquor, stating it was the same party that commenced vending of liquor through the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) when it was in power

May 21, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday alleged that Excise Minister V. Senthilbalaji was seeking to generate more revenue for the government through enhanced liquor sales. “This will give a bad name to the DMK government,” he told journalists after inaugurating a cricket tournament in Dharmapuri district.

Criticising the AIADMK’s proposed protest against the recent deaths due to the consumption of spurious liquor, he said it was the same party that had commenced vending of liquor through the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) when it was in power. “There is no difference between Tasmac liquor and illicit liquor. Both are bad for health,” he added.

If Chief Minister M.K. Stalin indeed cared for the people, he should implement complete prohibition immediately or in a phased manner, the PMK president said.

He also sought the implementation of 10.5% internal reservation for Vanniyars and enhancement of reservation for SCs to 20%.

He further said his party had been seeking a surplus water scheme for Dharmapuri district to fill lakes and ponds. “Last year, 620 TMC of Cauvery water entered the sea wastefully. We asked for only three TMC,” he said, adding that the party looked to focus on northern districts to enhance the pass percentage of school students in board examinations.

