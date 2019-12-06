More relief to kin of victims soon, assures NCSC vice-chairman

The State government will take steps to provide jobs and the remaining solatium of ₹6 lakh to the kin of the Mettupalayam wall collapse victims soon, said L. Murugan, vice-chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) on Thursday.

NCSC chairman Ram Shankar Katheria, Mr. Murugan and Additional Chief Secretary of Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department Otem Dai visited Nadur village, Mettupalayam, where 17 persons died following the collapse of a compound wall on Monday.

According to a press release, the officials accepted the petitions submitted by residents of the village and forwarded them to the authorities concerned.

The Mettupalayam municipality officials had been instructed to demolish the remaining portions of the compound wall, Mr. Murugan said. Following the arrest made on Tuesday, the police were advised to initiate action regarding this incident, according to the release.

District administration officials said the wall demolition was interrupted first due to opposition from family members of the house and then due to the visit of the NSCS officials and political leaders. However, most parts of the wall was demolished by Thursday evening.

The NCSC is conducting a suo motu investigation on the Mettupalayam tragedy, the release said. During an interaction with mediapersons, Mr. Murugan said a decision to register a case against the accused under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Additional Director-General of Police K. Jayanth Murali, District Collector K. Rajamani, Mettupalayam MLA O.K. Chinnaraj, Superintendent of Police Sujit Kumar were present.