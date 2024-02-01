More railway funds allocated to TN, says Salem DRM

February 01, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST

Funding for railway projects in Tamil Nadu saw an increase in the current budget, said Pankaj Kumar Sinha, Salem Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), on Thursday.

During a press conference in Salem, the DRM announced that the Amrit project is currently underway, and works worth ₹273 crore were being taken up in 15 railway stations within the Salem Division. So far, 40% of the work is complete and the remaining work is expected to finish soon. Stations in Ooty, Coonoor, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode, and Salem will be equipped with facilities like escalators for public use. Furthermore, the electrification work in the division has been completed, as stated by the DRM.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT