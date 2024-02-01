ADVERTISEMENT

More railway funds allocated to TN, says Salem DRM

February 01, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Funding for railway projects in Tamil Nadu saw an increase in the current budget, said Pankaj Kumar Sinha, Salem Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), on Thursday.

During a press conference in Salem, the DRM announced that the Amrit project is currently underway, and works worth ₹273 crore were being taken up in 15 railway stations within the Salem Division. So far, 40% of the work is complete and the remaining work is expected to finish soon. Stations in Ooty, Coonoor, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode, and Salem will be equipped with facilities like escalators for public use. Furthermore, the electrification work in the division has been completed, as stated by the DRM.

