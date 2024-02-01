GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

More railway funds allocated to TN, says Salem DRM

February 01, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Funding for railway projects in Tamil Nadu saw an increase in the current budget, said Pankaj Kumar Sinha, Salem Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), on Thursday.

During a press conference in Salem, the DRM announced that the Amrit project is currently underway, and works worth ₹273 crore were being taken up in 15 railway stations within the Salem Division. So far, 40% of the work is complete and the remaining work is expected to finish soon. Stations in Ooty, Coonoor, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode, and Salem will be equipped with facilities like escalators for public use. Furthermore, the electrification work in the division has been completed, as stated by the DRM.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.