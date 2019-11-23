More personnel for traffic regulation: Mutharasu

Additional police personnel will be deployed in parts of the city to manage traffic congestion, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) R. Mutharasu here on Friday.
Mr. Mutharasu told The Hindu over phone that police personnel from the Law and Order division will be deployed during peak hours in pockets facing traffic congestion, particularly where flyovers are being constructed, such as Trichy Road and Kavundampalayam. “We want to make sure that ambulances move without any hindrance,” he said.
Mr. Mutharasu also said that strict action would be taken against unauthorised parking on the streets. He added that Avinashi Road, Ganapathy, Lawley Road Junction and Singanallur Bus Stand face traffic congestions during muhurtham days and that additional police personnel would be deployed to streamline traffic in these areas.
