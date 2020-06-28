More people test positive across districts

The districts in the region saw more people testing positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. Coimbatore district reported 46 cases, Tiruppur three, Erode 10 and the Nilgiris five cases.

Among the 46 cases in Coimbatore, 18 were from Periyar Colony and one from Balan Street near Peelamedu, a new cluster identified with the spread of COVID-19 in the district.

Three cases each were reported from Olympus near Ramanathapuram, Murugan Nagar near Thudiyalur and Addis Street. On Sunday, 16 persons - seven women, three men, five male children and one female child - recovered from the disease and were discharged from the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital.

As of Sunday, the total number of persons who tested positive for COVID-19 touched 460 in Coimbatore district. As many as 274 persons were undergoing treatment in the district.

With three new cases, the Tiruppur district’s tally increased to 150.

Of the three, two were from Palladam block, according to sources from the Health Department. A 56-year-old man from Ganapathypalayam with a travel history to Krishnagiri and a 44-year-old man from Thiruvalluvar Nagar with a travel history to Thanjavur tested positive. The third case was a 43-year-old man from Veerapandi in Tiruppur Corporation limits, the sources said.

Currently, there are 32 active cases in Tiruppur district.

Ten persons tested positive in Erode district on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 124.

Health officials said that new cases were reported in Chithode – 4, Bhavani – 3, Corporation – 2 and Perundurai – 1. A total of 3,742 houses were quarantined, they added.

Eight persons in Rajajipuram in Karungalpalayam area tested positive and were admitted to the hospital at Perundurai on Sunday afternoon. Corporation officials said that a person in the area had recently tested positive and was admitted to the hospital. Swab samples were taken from residents in the area in which eight persons tested positive. They said that their count would be added to the district tally on Monday.

Five more persons have tested positive in the Nilgiris on Sunday. Of the 71 people who tested positive, 35 have recovered. Three of those who tested positive on Sunday are secondary contacts of a Public Relations Officer at a private firm in Yellanalli.