More people step out as restrictions are relaxed

07 June 2021 22:07 IST

Coimbatore and Tiruppur saw reopening of industries and knitwear units

With the State Government easing a few restrictions while extending the lockdown till June 14, wholesale and retail grocery stores, meat stalls and street vendors returned to business in the districts in western region on Monday. Consequently, there were more vehicles on the roads. Government establishments across the region functioned with 30 % staff.

The Government had on June 5 said that in view of high COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore and 10 other districts, it permitted reopening of select shops.

In Coimbatore city, grocery shops opened by 8 a.m.. Wholesale and retail shops on R.G. Street, Raja Street and their neighbourhood remained open.

A traders’ representative said the day saw only moderate crowd with most of the customers being grocery store owners who wanted to refill stock. Only very few retail customers turned up.

An Agriculture Marketing Department officer said that in the coming days, the number of vehicles deployed for door-to-door delivery of vegetables and fruits would be reduced as the shops had reopened.

In Coimbatore, several industries reopened on Monday. While those units that have export orders were able to ask the workers to visit factories on a rotation basis, many units that did not have export orders also started functioning. Approximately, 20 % of the units must have operated on the day.

Coimbatore City Police formed 15 additional flying squads for lockdown monitoring on Monday.

Coimbatore District (Rural) Police also intensified patrols and vehicle checks to control unnecessary movement of people and vehicles.

In Tiruppur, many of the knitwear units started operations with minimum workforce.

“We have given a positive message to the buyers that we are reviving by reopening the factories. The Prime Minister’s message on vaccination is another assurance to the buyers,” said Raja M Shanmugham, president of Tiruppur Exporters' Association. Stopping industrial activity is not the right action as reopening becomes too difficult for the industries. Workers want jobs and queue up to the units, he said.

Meanwhile, officials from the Revenue Department, Tiruppur Corporation and City Police imposed a total fine of ₹ 16,000 on three knitwear units in the city on Monday for flouting personal distancing norms.

A private finance company in Pitchampalayam that was functioning illegally was also sealed.

Major towns in the Nilgiris witnessed heavy crowds. Around 50 % of all shops selling essential commodities opened in the morning. The Ooty Municipal Market remained closed, while shops along Commercial Road were opened.

Police set up checkposts in Udhagamandalam, Coonoor, Kotagiri and Gudalur to check the flow of traffic.

In Erode, shops selling groceries, vegetables, fruits and meat reopened across the district. However, the retail fish market in the Corporation limits, the Nethaji Vegetable Daily and Fruit Market and Uzhavar Sandhai remained closed.

In Salem, vegetable markets at Paal Market, Anandha bridge functioned and public crowded these places with scant regard for COVID-19 safety protocols. Salem City Police Commissioner Najmal Hoda said regulations were strictly enforced and cases were booked for violations.

Visitors to Yercaud were asked for e-pass as tourism activities are restricted in the hill station.

In Krishnagiri, the public stepped out to stock up provisions for the month. The department stores that remained shut for over a month even before the lockdown, opened to customers with COVID-19 protocols in place.