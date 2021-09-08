More PDS outlets opened in remote areas

For over 30 years, the 70 ration card holders of Onnagarai hamlet in Bargur hills, were covering six km distance on foot, including one km forest road, to reach the ration shop at Osur and carrying essential commodities as head load back to their hamlet. Now, people heave a sigh of relief as the district administration deployed a mobile ration shop to distribute essentials to the card holders in the hamlet.

In the absence of a public distribution system (PDS) outlet, people traverse through one km forest road and five km mud road to reach Osur where a part-time ration shop is functioning. Since vehicles could not be operated on the road, they carry the commodities as head load which is a Herculean task for elderly people.

Likewise, 119 card holders of Ondanai hamlet walk four km to reach Eratti to buy essentials every month. Since mobile connectivity is absent in the hill area, communicating with people in Osur and Eratti to check whether ration shops were open was also difficult for the people.

On July 13, District Collector H. Krishnanunni conducted a camp at the hill area during which people of Kongadai wanted a full-time ration shop while people of Ondanai and Onnagarai hamlets wanted part-time and mobile ration shops respectively. A meeting was held to study the feasibility after which the Collector asked officials to fulfil their demands.

Mr. Krishnanunni told The Hindu that people seeking the facility at their hamlets was a long-pending demand and added that shops have started functioning to serve them.

Anthiyur MLA A.G. Venkatachalam in the presence of R. Prabhu, Sub-registrar (Cooperatives, Anthiyur), inaugurated a full-time shop at Kongadai that earlier functioned only on Sundays while a part-time shop was started at Ondanai hamlet that earlier had no shop.

At Onnagarai, a mobile ration shop started visiting the area on the third Wednesday of every month. All the three shops were being operated by Bargur Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Society.