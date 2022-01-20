More paddy procurement centres opened in Erode district

With paddy harvesting commencing across the district, direct procurement centres (DPC) started functioning in Ammapettai, Bhavani, Gobichettipalayam and Kodumudi blocks here on Thursday.

After water was released into the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal, Kalingarayan Canal and Thadappalli – Arakkankottai canals, paddy was widely cultivated in the district from August, 2021. To procure paddy from farmers in Kalingarayan ayacut areas, centres were opened at Vairapalayam and B.P. Agraharam on December 22, 2021. Later, a centre was opened at Pethampalayam in Perundurai block.

Currently, harvesting has begun across the district and farmers were demanding opening of more centres. Hence, Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation announced that centres will start functioning at Boothapadi in Ammapettai, Mylambadi in Bhavani, Nathipalayam in Gobichettipalayam and at Kodumudi in Kodumudi block.

Officials said that Grade ‘A’ variety paddy will be procured for a minimum support price of ₹2,060 a quintal, including an incentive of ₹100, while the common variety will be purchased for ₹2,015 a quintal with an incentive of ₹75. After the procurement, funds would be transferred to the farmer’s bank account through Electronic Clearing Services (ECS) within three days, they added.

Collector H. Krishnanunni in a release asked farmers to register atwww.tncsc-edpc.inby uploading the required documents. After registering, SMS will be sent to the farmer’s registered mobile number informing the centre and date of procurement. Hence, farmers are asked to register before taking their produce to the centres, the release added.