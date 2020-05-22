More leopards now stroll in Valparai

COIMBATORE

22 May 2020 22:58 IST

Forest areas and estates in and around Valparai are known to be home for leopards. Big cats taking strolls on deserted roads of the hill station at night is also common.

According to the Forest Department, there has been an increase in their movement in human habitations and towns during the lockdown. A recent video captured by a surveillance camera of the police showed a leopard walking on roads near the new bus stand at Valparai.

Though the big cats have preyed on livestock during the lockdown, attacks on humans have not been reported.

Senthil Kumar, forest range officer of Valparai range, said that decrease in the movement of vehicle and people due to the lockdown could be the reason behind increased sighting of leopards in human habitations and towns. Places like Ceylon Colony and Kakkan Colony were witnessing increased movement of leopards, he said.

“Despite the increase in the movement of leopards, we did not have major conflict situations in Valparai range,” said Mr. Kumar.

However, the straying big cats have attacked livestock within the limits of nearby Manombolly forest range where at least five cows were targeted by them in the last one month.

On Thursday, a leopard attacked a cow at a place named Injiparai.

C. Natarajan, Forest Range Officer, Manombolly range, said that the staff have given advisory to people to avoid encounters with leopards during the early hours, evenings and night.