‘More government initiatives on the anvil for healthcare sector in Coimbatore’

The State government is implementing emergency approvals for the Inuyir Kaapom scheme and it will provide better infrastructure for more emergency approvals, said Ma. Subramanian, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, here on Monday.

CII Coimbatore organised an interaction between it members in the healthcare sector and Mr. Subramanian and V. Senthilbalaji, Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise.

Appreciating the contributions of the healthcare sector during the pandemic, Mr. Subramanian explained the existing government schemes, such as Nammai Kaakum 48 and Inuyir Kaapom and its enforcement in Coimbatore.

On the requests from the industry members on implementing emergency approval of government insurance scheme and increasing the number of nursing and physiotherapy seats in the State, he said emergency approvals were given for Inuyir Kaapam scheme and institutions here should improve the infrastructure to accommodate more students in nursing and physiotherapy courses.

On the importance of power and energy for healthcare sector, Mr. Senthilbalaji said Coimbatore had the potential to become the next medical capital of Tamil Nadu. It was in the radar for implementation of many more government initiatives with regard to healthcare. One such initiative was the extension of the Coimbatore International Airport, to improve air connectivity and enhance the medical tourism in Coimbatore.

On the request of subsidising energy tariff for the healthcare sector, Mr. Senthilbalaji stated that it shall be brought to the notice of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Several other topics, including initiating Centre of excellence for Robotics and Data Science pertaining to research and development of healthcare sector, regulated food safety inspection and biomedical waste reduction were discussed in detail.

Welcoming the officials, S. Prashanth, chairman of CII Coimbatore, said Coimbatore had immense potential to develop as the next destination for medical tourism, healthcare innovation, and telemedicine.