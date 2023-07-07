July 07, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The number of German companies in India is growing annually, said German Consulate General Michaela Kuchler.

Ms. Kuchler, who visited Ekki Water Technologies and its research and development centre here on Friday, told presspersons that the number of German companies in India last July was about 1,800 and it increased to almost 2,000 now. The pandemic and the Russian war had disrupted supply chains and German companies were aware of the need to diversify. India was one of the preferred destinations as it had skilled manpower, its domestic market was huge, and there was a conducive eco-system.

While China continued to be an important market for German companies, India also had huge population and a growing mid-income group. “That makes India interesting,” she said.

On the Free Trade Agreement planned between India and the European Union, she said it was important to have the agreement for investments and industry.

The Consul General said that during the last one year she had focused on enhancing business co-operation between companies in south India and Germany, enhancing academic relationship, and on role of women in industries. Coimbatore, similar to Chennai, was a hub for German companies. It had one of the most active chapters of German Indian Round Table, she said.

Ms. Kuchler visited Ekki on Friday as it worked with a German company, Homa Pump.

