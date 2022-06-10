More funds sanctioned for fisheries and dairy sector since Independence: Union Minister

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying L. Murugan has said since Independence, more funds have been sanctioned to the fisheries and dairy sectors in the past eight years.

The Union Minister inspected the livestock farm at Mathigiri and the cattle farm at Hosur on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, Minister L. Murugan said a separate Ministry for Fisheries was created after 2014. Since Independence till 2014, only ₹4,000 crore funds were sanctioned for the fisheries sector.

But in eight years, this sector got ₹32,000 crore investment and ₹5,000 crore sanctioned for infrastructure development under the Blue Revolution in 2015.

Under the Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund, ₹7,500 funds were sanctioned for the development of fishing harbours, he added.

Listing out the funds provided for his Ministry, Mr. Murugan said since Independence, in the past eight years only we are getting more funds. “Tamil Nadu is the first state which has benefitted through all the schemes of the Central Government. Tamil Nadu has got the Defence Corridor along with Uttar Pradesh and has more beneficiaries, especially in the Mudra scheme”, he added.

Asked about the Tamil Nadu government’s move to ban online gambling, Mr. Murugan said gambling should be banned and steps should be taken in this regard.