More force sought for election duty in Coimbatore

March 20, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

COIMBATORE The police are expecting more force for the conduct of the Lok Sabha election in Coimbatore.

As of now, one company of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is camping in Coimbatore for election duty.

Senior police officers said that additional strength of central forces have been sought as the election schedule has been announced and political parties have started announcing their candidates. It is learnt that the police have requested for two more companies of central forces like the CISF and the Rapid Action Force.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to the central forces, personnel from the Tamil Nadu Special Police Battalions will also be sought, they added.

These forces will be positioned in strategically important locations, places with a history of communal tension, during the campaigning of top leaders, for the movement of polling materials, for manning polling booths and during the counting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.