GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

More force sought for election duty in Coimbatore

March 20, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Hindu Bureau

COIMBATORE The police are expecting more force for the conduct of the Lok Sabha election in Coimbatore.

As of now, one company of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is camping in Coimbatore for election duty.

Senior police officers said that additional strength of central forces have been sought as the election schedule has been announced and political parties have started announcing their candidates. It is learnt that the police have requested for two more companies of central forces like the CISF and the Rapid Action Force.

In addition to the central forces, personnel from the Tamil Nadu Special Police Battalions will also be sought, they added.

These forces will be positioned in strategically important locations, places with a history of communal tension, during the campaigning of top leaders, for the movement of polling materials, for manning polling booths and during the counting.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / General Elections 2024 / Lok Sabha

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.