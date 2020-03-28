More families quarantined at home in Erode

With two more persons tested positive for COVID-19, 69 more families in the city were home quarantined here on Saturday.

Initially two Thailand nationals and later one of their contacts, who were admitted to the isolation ward at the Government Perundurai IRT Medical College and Hospital tested positive and 536 families comprising 1,834 members in Kollampalayam Housing Unit and Sultanpet areas were home quarantined and their areas were cordoned off.While vegetable is sold in carts, drinking water is supplied to them in tanker vehicles and necessary provisional items are purchased by corporation staff and given to them.

On Friday, two more persons, who were in contact with Thailand nationals, tested positive. Also, a doctor at the Erode Railway Hospital, who was transferred to Podanur Railway Hospital in Coimbatore, was found with symptoms of COVID-19. Collector C. Kathiravan along with Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan and health officials earmarked the areas to be quarantined and precautionary measures to be taken.

On Saturday, as many as 39 families (135 persons) on Cauvery Road and 29 families (100 persons) in Railway Colony were home quarantined and their streets were cordoned off. Corporation workers sprayed disinfectants on the houses and also on the streets and the people were asked to stay at their homes.

So far, a total of 1,830 families comprising 5,140 persons, in the district were kept under home quarantine, including 934 families comprising 3,233 members in the corporation limit.