More elephant-proof trenches to be dug to prevent human-animal conflict in Talavadi hill

December 11, 2023 03:53 pm | Updated 03:56 pm IST - ERODE

As a permanent measure to prevent wild animals from venturing out of forest, claiming human lives and causing extensive crop damage, the Hasanur Forest Division of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) has proposed to dig elephant proof trenches (EPTs) for over 35 kms. in Talavadi Hill.

Over 20 villages were located along the forest boundary coming under the ranges of Hasanur, Talavadi, Jerahalli and Germalam in the division. Wild animals, particularly elephants and wild boar, enter habitations resulting in conflicts despite various steps being taken by the Forest Department to prevent such incidents.

K. Sudhakar, Deputy Director of STR and District Forest Officer, Hasanur Forest Division, conducted a stakeholders consultation meeting and explained the steps taken to address the issues. Also, Nilgiris MP A. Raja recently inspected the EPTs at STR during which the MP was explained the measures taken to prevent conflicts.

Mr. Sudhakar told The Hindu that new EPTs were being dug for 9 kms. while maintenance works were carried out for 15 km of EPTs in the division. He said proposal would be submitted to the government for digging EPTs for 28 kms. and for carrying out maintenance work for 48 kms. The officer said hanging fences and rail barricades on the forest borders would also be installed and a proposal would be submitted soon.

Regarding compensation for crop damage and loss of lives due to the conflict, a sum of ₹67.7 lakh was given in the current year while ₹58.6 lakh was disbursed in 2022-23. Since many human-animal conflicts take place along the forest roads, the department has decided to clear bushes for 15 meters on both sides of the roads so that road users can be cautious over movement of animals.

