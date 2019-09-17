Coimbatore

More electric poles in precarious state due to mining in Thadagam valley

An electric pole at the risk of collapse at Veerapandi village near Thadagam in Coimbatore.

Tangedco has not taken any step to protect the poles, alleges people’s movement

More electric poles of transmission lines in Thadagam valley are at the risk of collapse due to mining of red earth around them, according to members of a people’s movement against illegal mining in the locality.

They alleged that the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) failed to take any step to protect the poles.

On September 4, Tangedco officials had inspected the transmission lines passing through places where red earth is being mined for brick kilns.

According to S. Ganesh of Thadagam, who is part of the people’s movement, several electric poles were left in precarious state due to mining in the valley.

“Many electric poles passing through Thadagam, Nanjundapuram, 24 Veerapandi, Pannimadai and Somaiyampalayam panchayats in the valley are in pathetic state. Tangedco claimed that warning notices were served on land owners where soil around poles were dug up. Tangedco should have imposed hefty fines on such land owners and denied power connection to brick kilns engaged in such activities,” he said.

K. Kathirmathiyon of Coimbatore Consumer Cause said that Tangedco should take preventive steps to ensure the safety of the poles.

“The poles were left in precarious state not because of any mistake from the side of Tangedco, but due to mining. However, having come to know that the poles are in a state of danger, Tangedco should take preventive steps to avert untoward incidents,” he said.

A Tangedco official said that a detailed report had been submitted to the headquarters in Coimbatore after a team inspected the areas based on a report carried in The Hindu.

“Senior officials will initiate further action based on the report. Already notices have been served on the land owners where the issue was noticed,” said the official without divulging contents of the report.

