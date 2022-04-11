More development projects in the pipeline for Coimbatore: German Ambassador

German Ambassador to India Walter J. Lind0ner taking a look at students’ works on road safety awareness at an art exhibition organised by Uyir in Coimbatore on Monday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

April 11, 2022 19:57 IST

German Ambassador to India Walter J. Lindner on Monday said that his government has more development projects in the pipeline for Coimbatore. Mr. Lindner said that Germany has development cooperation with 29 States in India. “We have chosen three Smart Cities which we specially support Kochi, Bhubaneswar and Coimbatore. In all these cities we did different things. Here (Coimbatore) we did city planning, roads redesigning and beautification, etc. Road safety is another area which is very important. We also have other projects in the pipeline,” said Mr. Lindner after inaugurating a road safety awareness art exhibition by school students organised by ‘Uyir’, a people’s initiative for accident-free Coimbatore, at Kikani Vidhya Mandir. Mr. Lindner said that children have a greater role in creating awareness on the importance of following traffic rules. He urged elders to respect traffic rules for their safety and for others. Director of Ganga Hospital S. Rajasekaran, managing trustee of Uyir, said that accidents reduced significantly as the outcome of various activities of Uyir including smart traffic signals that detect traffic violations, Kutty Cops and Uyir Clubs. Use of helmets by two-wheeler riders also increased, he said. Thomas Strieder, Charge d’Affaires, German Consulate, Chennai, and K. Ramasamy, trustee, Uyir, were present. Students from various city schools took part in the road safety awareness exhibition.