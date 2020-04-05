More COVID-19 positive persons in western region

The western districts of Coimbatore, Salem, Namakkal and the Nilgiris had more number of persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

As many as 29 more persons tested positive in Coimbatore. All the 29 had attended the Tablighi Jamaat conference at Nizamuddin in New Delhi. With this, the number of COVID-19 patients under observation in Coimbatore hospitals has increased to 63, including a man from Tiruppur and four cases from Erode.

As per government records, the number of patients from Coimbatore stood at 58. Of the 29 persons tested positive on Sunday, 20 were at Government Medical College and ESI Hospital, three at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH), five at Government Hospital, Annur, and one person at Government Hospital, Pollachi. The 23 persons under observation at ESI Hospital and CMCH were from Coimbatore Corporation limits.

Four persons from the Nilgiris have tested positive for COVID-19. The four are among the first people who have tested positive for the infection in the district. According to the district administration, the four men had travelled to Delhi to take part in the Tablighi Jamaat event. They were among a total of 10 people from the Nilgiris who had attended the event. While two among the group are still in Delhi, four others are in isolation at the government headquarters hospital in Udhagamandalam.

Among the three cases reported in Salem on Sunday, two patients were from Mettur and one from Tharamangalam, Deputy Director of Health Services J. Nirmalsen said. He added that the three persons were already in government quarantine facilities and they have been shifted to isolation ward.

In Namakkal, a 40-year-old woman from Kokrayanpatti, wife of a COVID-19 patient undergoing treatment at Namakkal government hospital tested positive on Sunday.