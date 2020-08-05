More containment areas in Pallipalayam and Kumarapalayam

Namakkal

05 August 2020 23:20 IST

With increase in COVID-19 positive cases in Pallipalayam and Kumarapalayam, Collector K. Megaraj has said that more areas in these two municipalities will be declared as containment zones to prevent spread of the virus.

Addressing mediapersons at Kumarapalayam on Wednesday, he said that though the spread of virus is under control, there is an increase in cases at these two municipalities in the past two weeks.

After holding discussions with the Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan, health officials and officials from these two municipalities, it was decided that areas where more positive cases and fever cases were reported should be declared as containment zones, the Collector said.

“All control measures will be taken and essentials including milk , water and vegetables will be supplied to those people in the zones”, he added.