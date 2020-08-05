More containment areas in Pallipalayam and Kumarapalayam

With increase in COVID-19 positive cases in Pallipalayam and Kumarapalayam, Collector K. Megaraj has said that more areas in these two municipalities will be declared as containment zones to prevent spread of the virus.
Addressing mediapersons at Kumarapalayam on Wednesday, he said that though the spread of virus is under control, there is an increase in cases at these two municipalities in the past two weeks.
After holding discussions with the Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan, health officials and officials from these two municipalities, it was decided that areas where more positive cases and fever cases were reported should be declared as containment zones, the Collector said.
“All control measures will be taken and essentials including milk , water and vegetables will be supplied to those people in the zones”, he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath