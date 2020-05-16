‘More clarification on functioning of self-financing colleges by Monday’

COIMBATORE

16 May 2020

BU asks affiliated and constituent colleges to adhere to rules

Following the State government’s order on six working days a week starting May 18, Bharathiar University on Friday issued a circular that it would work for six days a week and asked its departments, affiliated and constituent colleges to adhere to the rules strictly.

The circular also said the University would make the necessary transport arrangements.

But the circular had led to some confusion in self-financing affiliating colleges, the managements of which wanted to know if it bound them or not.

The managements argued that while the circular, based on the Government Order would apply to the University, government and government-aided colleges and that it did not bind them.

They also wanted to know the logic behind the University asking them to reopen the colleges for the faculty as the academic year was at least a month away.

They also cited the lack of public transportation for the faculty to reach colleges and had sought clarification for faculty travelling from one district to another.

Sources in the University agreed that there were some grey areas in the order and also the circular that followed it.

The University had sought some clarification from the Department of Higher Education and a clearer position was expected on Monday.

Meanwhile, Anna University had asked its affiliated colleges to function starting Monday by asking the managements of self-financing engineering colleges to adopt a rotational system of work.

It had asked one set of faculty (50%) to work on Mondays and Tuesdays followed by the second set to work on Wednesdays and Thursdays and again the first set to work the next two days.

In the second week, the second set of faculty would get to work the first two days and the two sets would take turns thereafter in similar fashion.