More borewells to meet water needs in Coimbatore

Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar inaugurating the borewell drilling work in ward 87 in the city.

The Corporation has launched drilling of 108 new borewells as part of improving the drinking water supply in the city. Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar inaugurated five deep borewell project at ward numbers 87, 88 and 92 in the Corporation south zone, on Wednesday.

According to a press release, the borewells were set up at Rajarajeshwari Nagar, E.B Colony, and Thendral Nagar in ward 92, Muthusamy Servai Street in ward 88 and Vetrilaikara Street in ward 87 with a project cost of ₹6 lakh per borewell.

There were already 2,486 borewells within the civic body limits that serves as the water source. Because of the increase in water demand across the city, the civic body has planned to drill 108 new borewells, a corporation official said.

This project also includes repairing the 152 existing borewells and flushing the mud out in 169 borewell, the official added. The total cost of the project is ₹10.82 crore

“These borewells will be highly useful for the city, which is struggling with water shortage. The city is getting only 30 million litres per day against the actual amount of 110 million litres per day” said R. Vetriselvan, Deputy Mayor.

Overhead water tank

The Mayor also inaugurated a new overhead water tank for drinking purpose at ward 65, Sivaram Nagar in Corporation central zone, on Thursday.

The Mayor also inspected the ongoing road-laying work, a stretch of three km from Maheshwari Nagar to Vilankuruchi Road, under the Tamil Nadu Sustainable Urban Development Project at a project cost of ₹5.28 crore.

Commissioner M. Prathap, Deputy Commissioner M. Sharmila and other Corporation officials were present.