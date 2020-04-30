Coimbatore

More areas to be released from containment after May 5

The district administration said that more containment areas in the district would be released after May 5 when the 28-day quarantine period ends.

A press release from Collector C. Kathiravan said that many containment areas were formed after positive cases were reported, both in the city and across the district.

Many areas were released at the end of the 28-day quarantine period.

The released areas were Kollampalayam and Sultanpet (from March 21), Railway Colony (from March 27), Marapalam (from March 28), Kavindapadi Panchayat Union (from March 28), Gobichettipalayam municipal areas and Lakkampatti Town Panchayat areas (from March 30), Sathyamangalam municipal areas (from April 2) and Chennasamudram and Kembanaickenpudur in Kodumudi block (from April 2).

Meera Moideen Street (Valayakarar Street), Mosikeeranar Street, Shastri Nagar, Karungalpalayam and Kallukadaimedu were under quarantine from March 28, B.P. Agraharam from March 28, Alagapurinagar Town Panchayat in Nambiyur block from March 30, K.N. Palayam Town Panchayat in Sathyamangalam block from April 8, and Karumandichellipalayam Town Panchayat in Perundurai Block from April 12. “At the end of the quarantine period, these areas would also be released,” Mr. Kathiravan said.

Apr 30, 2020

