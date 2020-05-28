More air travellers who landed at Coimbatore Airport test positive

Coimbatore/Erode

28 May 2020 23:02 IST

More air travellers, who landed at the Coimbatore International Airport from other cities, namely Chennai and New Delhi, on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19, according to official sources with the Health Department.

Sources with the Health Department and airlines said that at least 10 persons, who landed at the Coimbatore Airport on Wednesday, tested positive.

However, an official confirmation on these cases was awaited.

A senior official of the Department here said that a 34-year-old woman from Coimbatore, who came from Chennai, and a few other passengers from districts including Namakkal and Tiruchi, who landed here, tested positive for the disease.

Health Department staff had collected nasal swab samples of all the passengers who landed at the airport from Chennai, Bengaluru and New Delhi on Wednesday.

Passengers from other districts, who tested positive for the disease, were sent to the dedicated COVID-19 care hospitals in those districts in special ambulances.

In Erode, a 40-year-old person, who returned from Maharashtra, tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

A native of Thamaraipalayam in Kodumudi block, he travelled from Mumbai to Bengaluru in a flight and from Bengaluru to Coimbatore in another flight on Wednesday.

Swab samples were taken from him at the Coimbatore Airport and he was asked to be in home quarantine until results arrive.

On Wednesday, he tested positive and was taken to the isolation ward at the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital in Perundurai.

Swab samples were also taken from his family members and they were under home quarantine.

However, the count was not added to the district tally in the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine here in the evening.

Deputy Director of Health Services S. Soundammal told The Hindu that the positive case could be added to the list of returnees from other States and that they had sought clarification from higher officials.

Krishnagiri Special Correspondent adds

A 34-year-old Chennai returnee tested positive for COVID-19 in Hosur on Thursday.

The infected person was employed in Chennai. He had returned to Denkanikottai here on May 26 and his swab samples were collected.

As he tested positive, the asymptomatic man has been admitted to the Krishnagiri government hospital.