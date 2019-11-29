Monthly pension for elderly sisters who saved demonetised notes

Days after two elderly sisters in Poomalur village panchayat, Palladam taluk, were found to be possessing ₹46,000 in demonetised ₹500 and ₹1,000 notes, Tiruppur Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan assured monthly pension and treatment for them here on Friday.

The sisters, Rangammal Palanisamy, 82, and Rangammal Kalimuthu, 77, visited the Collectorate on Friday.

Sources said that Mr. Vijayakarthikeyan got to know about the incident through media reports and ordered officials, including the Palladam Tahsildar and Poomalur Village Administrative Officer to inquire. Upon confirming the details, he invited them for providing assistance on behalf of the district administration.

Having already applied for pension under the Social Security Scheme, the Collector issued an order for the sisters to receive a monthly pension of ₹1,000 per month from December.

Mr. Vijayakarthikeyan also presented a recommendation to the Dean of IRT Perundurai Medical College, Erode, to provide medical treatment to Rangammal Palanisamy, who was suffering from tuberculosis, according to sources.

Mr. Vijayakarthikeyan also asked N. Sathiyamoorthy, Lead District Manager of Tiruppur district, to explore the possibility of exchanging the demonetised notes, sources said.