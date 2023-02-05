Monthly billing cycle for power consumers after installation of smart meters: Minister

February 05, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - ERODE

Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji said on Sunday that the monthly billing cycle for domestic electricity consumers would be implemented in the State after the installation of smart meters.

He was addressing the media at Krishnampalayam Colony here during his campaign for Congress candidate E.V.K.S. Elangovan in the byelection to the Erode (East) Assembly constituency.

The Minister said the tender process had been initiated for buying smart meters and the work would be completed soon.

‘An illusion’

There are more powerlooms in the region and the AIADMK had created an illusion that the electricity charges were not increased during its 10-year rule. When the DMK was in power in 2010, households paid ₹1,120 for 600 units, whereas the charges were ₹2,440 when the AIADMK was in power in 2017. “The increase was about 117%,” he said, adding that powerlooms paid just ₹310 for 1,000 units in 2010, but ₹715 in 2017. “The increase was about 130%.”

Terming the BJP a “missed call” party, Mr. Senthilbalaji said, “The DMK has more than one crore members” and asked how many members the BJP had.

Contending that the Chief Minister had fulfilled 85% of the election promises, he said the rest would also be fulfilled in phases.