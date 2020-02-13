Month-old infant from Tiruppur remains unclaimed

Tiruppur

A male baby which was abandoned in Tiruppur Government Hospital over a month ago remains unclaimed at Saranalayam, an orphanage in Kinathukadavu, Coimbatore district.

A release from the Tiruppur District Administration said that the infant was abandoned in Tiruppur GH on December 27, 2019. After treatment at the hospital, officials from the District Child Protection unit handed over the baby to Saranalayam on January 7, 2020. The 50-day-old baby was named Dayalan, the release said.

K. Sunitha, adoption coordinator at Saranalayam, said that the infant will be sent to an adoption agency as per the government norms if no one claims him within the next month, following the publication in the press and media.

According to M. Selvam, Tiruppur District Child Protection Officer, the baby was suspected to have been abandoned by his mother at Tiruppur GH in December 2019.

Regarding details, one may contact Tiruppur District Child Protection Unit: 0421-2971198 and Saranalayam: 90039 61966, 73738 48341.

