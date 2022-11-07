Month-long voter roll revision process to commence in Krishnagiri

Special voter camps for voter roll revision will be held in the district. The camps will focus on the inclusion of first-time voters. The camps will be held during the weekends of this month.

The camps will be held on November 12 and 13, and on November 26 and 27.

The special camps will be in addition to the month-long draft electoral roll revision process that is set to commence on November 9 and will continue up to December 8 in all polling booths.

The voter roll revision process envisions inclusion of first-time voters that include those who have attained 18 years of age, completed 18 years of age but yet to register in the voters list, with January 1, 2023 as the qualifying date.

Individuals seeking inclusion of name in the voters’ list shall submit their details on Form 6; and those seeking change of address or change in constituency shall submit details in Form 8; and those seeking linking of voter id to Aadhar may submit Form 6 B.

The inclusion of names or changes to voter id may also be made online through www.nvsp.in by clicking apply online/correction of entries. Individuals may also downloand voters helpline App or alternatively use the toll-free number 1950

The Collector has urged first-time voters to avail the camps to include their names during the roll revision process.