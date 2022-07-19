Month-long Mankani festival concludes in Krishnagiri

Students performing at the Mankani festival in Krishnagiri on Monday. | Photo Credit: BASHKARAN N

The festival is intended to showcase the district’s pride of place in mango production in the national and international markets, says Krishnagiri Collector

The 28th Mankani festival that started on June 25 came to a close here on Monday evening.

Collector V.Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy, who spoke at the closing ceremony, said the Mankani festival was intended to showcase the district’s pride of place in mango production in the national and the international markets.

India contributes 53% of the world’s mango production and shares 3% of the world’s export share. Tamil Nadu has over 1,14,926 ha under mango cultivation and produces 6.15 lakh metric tonne of mangoes. Of this, Krishnagiri has 32,451 ha under mango cultivation, with an annual mango production of 2,59,000 mts per annum and a production of 7.2 mts per ha. The mango production brings in an annual revenue of ₹20 crore to the growers in the district, according to the administration.

Even as mangoes are produced in 63 countries, the Bengalura variety produced in Krishnagiri has a massive reception internationally. There are 65 pulp factories in Krishnagiri that produce mango pulp to the tune of ₹ 125 crore.

Earlier, the Departments of Horticulture and Agriculture felicitated stalls by farmers for the best displays.