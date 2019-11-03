Monsoon rain improves water level at lakes in the district

The recent monsoon rain has brought cheers to farmers and city dwellers as it has improved water levels at most of the lakes in the district.

The Salem district has been receiving better rain since the inception of monsoon this year.

Several lakes, which were dried up, has now filled to the brim. The Putheri lake near Kanankurichi in Yercaud Foothills, which was lying dried for nearly two years got filled up in the recent rain.

According to sources, the lake can store about 13 million litres of water. Farmers rejoice as the storage at the lake could improve groundwater level in the area. Many throng the lake now to take a bath and locals demanded that steps must be taken to prevent any untoward incidents.

According to PWD sources, there are 89 lakes in the Sarabanga basin division and 18 lakes under Mettur basin division here.

Sources with the department said, in Sarabanga division, seven lakes has been filled to the brim and three lakes have filled close to 90%. According to sources, over 192 mcft of water has been stored in lakes here in recent rain.

Seven lakes Biroji, Neikarapatti, Agarahara Polleri, Muttal tank, Attu Pudu Eri, Jangamasamudram and Kannakurichi tank has also been filled to the brim in recent rain in Sarabanga division.

In Mettur division, of the 18 lakes, 5 lakes have been filled to the brim, two lakes have been filled closed to 50% and one has filled up between 51 and 70%.