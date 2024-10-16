Monsoon preparedness: Tiruppur administration readies 52 relief centres to accommodate displaced people

The district administration has kept 52 relief centres ready to accommodate people who could be displaced due to flooding in the event of release of excess water from the Amaravathy and Thirumoorthy dams, in the current spell of rain marking the onset of northeast monsoon.

The administration has galvanised the government machinery to address water-logging, power cuts, sanitation, food supply and drinking water availability.

Local bodies have been advised to harness the flow from the dams and rainfall in the water bodies.

The water level in Amaravathy dam on Wednesday morning stood at 83.67 feet against the maximum level of 90 feet, with a storage of 3485.77 mcft out of a holding capacity of 4047 mcft. The inflow was 985 cusecs.

In Thirumoorthy dam, the level was 47.39 feet out of the maximum level of 60 feet, with a storage of 1420.73 mcft out of holding capacity of 1935.25 mcft. The inflow was 794 cusecs and outflow 23 cusecs. The discharge from both the dams for the purpose of agriculture was controlled in view of the rainfall.

The local bodies and the Highways Department are into the task of desilting bridges across the road for passage of runoff water.

At a meeting on Wednesday to determine preparedness to respond to exigent circumstances, Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan, Minister for Human Resource Management Minister N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, and District Monitoring Officer L. Nirmalraj, Commissioner and Director of Industries and Commerce, were apprised by the District Collector T. Christuraj, and other senior officials about the preparatory measures taken by the Police, Revenue, Health, Public Works, TWAD Board, Electricity, Water Resources and Agriculture departments and the local bodies

The availability of enough number of earthmovers, power cutter machines, generators, ropes, and electric saws at vantage locations was ensured at the meeting.

The public have been informed that disaster response teams could be reached over phone round-the-clock: control room - 1077, and 0421-2971199.

In the Tiruppur city limits, the public could reach out to the civic body by dialling 0421-2321500 or 1800-425-7023.

Later in the day, the Ministers and the officials inspected Palavanjipalayam and Kurumbakuttai areas where low-lying parts were inundated by rainwater, and initiated ameliorative measures.

