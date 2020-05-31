Monsoon preparedness reviewed

Salem Corporation Commissioner R.Sadheesh held a meeting with officials from all zones and reviewed the preparedness for south west monsoon.

According to a release, Mr. Sadheesh advised the officials to desilt drains and water channels. They were told to identify school buildings, community and wedding halls to set up relief camps and keep generators ready.

They had been asked to avoid stagnation of rainwater on roads and roadsides and take remedial measures to prevent water stagnation.

Mr. Sadheesh said that roads would not be dug during the monsoon period to lay pipelines for telecommunication cables. Relief teams had been formed in each zone under Assistant Commissioners and they had been asked to identify required number of relief vehicles, the release said.

According to the officials, primary health centres have been advised to keep sufficient stock of medicines and a control room will be set at the Salem Corporation office to monitor relief works.