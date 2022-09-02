Monsoon-preparedness drill held in Coimbatore district

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
September 02, 2022 17:39 IST

A drill to ensure safety and readiness during monsoon and floods was held in five places in the district on Friday.

The exercise to tackle South West and North East Monsoon disasters or floods was held in Puliyakulam in Coimbatore North by Assistant Commissioner of the Coimbatore Corporation, in Thekkampatti in Mettupalayam by Coimbatore North Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO), in Sulur by Coimbatore South RDO, in Valparai by District Inspection Cell Officer and in Anaimalai by Pollachi Sub – Collector.

In these, 250 officers and personnel from 50 departments including revenue department, health department, police department, public works department, Rapid Action Force, Army and Air Force as well as 10 social activists, 10 volunteers and 500 public participated. Rehearsals were conducted using helicopters and body dummies.

