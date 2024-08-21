GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Monkeypox | Passengers being screened at Coimbatore airport

Published - August 21, 2024 07:41 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

International passengers, especially those who have history of travel to African countries, are being screened for monkeypox at the Coimbatore International Airport.

A medical team will screen such passengers and check whether they have symptoms of the viral disease, a new virulent strain of which is in circulation in the Democratic Republic of Congo and more than a dozen African countries.

Mpox infection: T.N. Health Minister to inspect airports

Besides setting up the screening facility at the airport, the Health Department has instructed all the hospitals to follow the government guidelines with regard to handling monkey pox.

Persons affected by the viral infection exhibit flu-like symptoms coupled with pus-filled lesions and rashes on skin.

