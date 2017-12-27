Monkey rehabilitation centre not operational

Despite construction being completed more than two years ago, the monkey rehabilitation centre that was inaugurated in Coonoor in 2015 still remains closed.

According to environment activists, the facility was among a handful of such rehabilitation centres built across the State to treat injured or ailing monkeys found near major towns of the Nilgiris.

S. Manogaran, president of the Coonoor Consumer Protection Association, said that the facility could have helped treat many of the monkeys injured in road accidents.

Mr. Manogaran said that since the Nilgiris was home to many rare and endemic species of primate, including the Nilgiri langur and the lion-tailed macaque, the rehabilitation centre could have proven to be extremely useful to help treat injured animals, or even to temporarily house small groups of problematic animals known to be raiding crops or homes for food in Coonoor, Udhagamandalam, and Kotagiri.

“However, despite the rehabilitation centre being built at a cost of more than ₹ 5 lakh, it has been remaining closed for over two years,” added Mr. Manogaran, stating that the building is still in good condition and can be used by the Forest Department. It is at risk of falling apart if it continued to be neglected.

According to officials in the Forest Department, the building was constructed in November of 2015.

It was commissioned by the then Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa.

Coonoor Forest Range Officer, K. Periyasamy, said that the building could not be opened for the last couple of years as the funds for purchasing equipment had not been sanctioned.

Forest Department officials said that funds had been sanctioned recently and that the building will be opened in the first quarter of 2018.