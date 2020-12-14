Monkey Falls opened to visitors after nine months

Monkey Falls at Aliyar on Pollachi – Valparai road was opened for visitors after a gap of over nine months on Sunday.
Pollachi forest range officer V. Pugalendhi said that a maximum of 15 people will be allowed to visit the waterfall at a time. They should also carry a valid identity card and maintain physical distancing on the premises.
Children aged below six and people aged above 60 will not be allowed to visit the waterfalls.
The visitors will be permitted to the falls after screening at the entrance. Entry is denied for people who come to the place without wearing a mask.
The Forest Department has not made an official announcement regarding the opening of other tourist spots managed by it in Coimbatore district namely Kovai Courtallam, Karamadai ecotourism centre and Topslip in ATR.
Meanwhile, the Public Works Department has scheduled to open the park at Aliyar dam for visitors from Monday. The park on the side of the dam is also situated on Pollachi - Valparai road.
