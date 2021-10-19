The Forest Department has closed Monkey Falls near Aliyar to visitors after its inflow increased. The Department said the catchment areas of the waterfall received heavy rain in the past few days. It said the tourism spot was closed to visitors considering their safety.
Monkey Falls closed to visitors
Staff Reporter
COIMBATORE,
October 19, 2021 00:09 IST
Staff Reporter
COIMBATORE,
October 19, 2021 00:09 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Oct 19, 2021 12:10:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/monkey-falls-closed-to-visitors/article37062757.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story