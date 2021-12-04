Monitoring stepped up on inter-State border in Hosur

Medical camp has been set up: Collector

Following the reporting of the first two cases of Omicron variant in Karnataka, the Krishnagiri district administration has stepped up monitoring on the inter-State border at Zuzvadi in Hosur.

A team has been deployed to inspect the vaccination status of people crossing into the State from across the border.

A medical camp has also been set up on the border to encourage those unvaccinated entering the State to take the vaccination if they choose to.

“Nobody can be compelled to take the vaccine or denied entry. However, e-registration has destination information. The destination authorities will be informed if any person shows symptoms and is also unvaccinated,” Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy told The Hindu.

The move comes four days after the Collector invoked the Tamil Nadu Public Act, 1939 to bar entry to the unvaccinated to 18 types of public places and private places in the district.

The administration is aiming to push up vaccination with over 4 lakh people remaining totally unvaccinated.

As of this week, 10.86 lakh of the district’s eligible population has been vaccinated.