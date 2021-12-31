Monitoring officers appointed to ensure error-free distribution of Pongal gifts in Erode

The district administration has appointed monitoring officers and has set up a control room to ensure error-free distribution of Pongal gift kits announced by the State government.

District Collector H. Krishnanunni said in a release that 7.39 lakh rice card holders and 1,382 rice card holders in Sri Lankan refugee camps would receive the kits in the district. The Collector advised the public to follow COVID-19 safety protocols while collecting the kits from ration shops. He said that ration shops would function on January 7 and a holiday has been provided on January 15. Mobile monitoring teams have been deployed to check the distribution of kits. Public can also contact the control room at District Civil Supplies office at 0424-2252052.