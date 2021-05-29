Monitoring officers appointed for districts

The State government has appointed monitoringand special officers to coordinate with the district administrations to ensure that effective preventive measures are taken against the spread of fresh active cases.

According to the government order, monitoring officers appointed for each district were: Coimbatore - M.A. Siddique, Principal Secretary/Commissioner, Commercial Taxes, Tiruppur – C. Samayamoorthy, Agriculture Production Commissioner/Secretary to Government, Agriculture Department and Erode – R. Selvaraj, Commissioner, Survey and Settlement.

Likewise, special officers have also been appointed for a week to set up similar protocols in Erode, Salem and Tiruppur Corporations and other urban areas in the districts. Officers were, Erode – L. Nirmalraj, Director, Geology and Mining, Salem – B. Murugesh, Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Housing Board, Tiruppur – B. Ganesan, Director, Town and Country Planning.