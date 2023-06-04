Monitoring officer urges officials to give priority to basic amenities in Salem

June 04, 2023 11:35 am | Updated 11:35 am IST - Salem

Salem District Monitoring Officer and Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) P. Sankar has urged the officials to give importance to basic amenities such as roads and drinking water.

On Saturday, Mr. Sankar conducted a review meeting with all department officials at the Collectorate. He said the meeting was conducted to ensure all schemes announced by the Chief Minister reached people. Especially, the Kalaignarin All Village Integrate Agriculture Development Programme under the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare department, Anaiththu Grama Anna Marumalarchi Thittam by the Rural Development department, and schemes related to creating water bodies and renovation of water bodies were inspected.

The issuing of community certificates, land patta, and services provided by e-seva centres, the functioning of Ennum Ezhuthum scheme, the Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme, and the Chief Minister’s morning breakfast scheme were discussed.

Instructing the officials to give importance to providing basic amenities, Mr. Sankar said the implementation of solid waste management in Corporations, municipalities, and town panchayats, drinking water scheme works, and integrated child development schemes were also inspected.

Earlier, Mr. Sankar inspected the kitchen where morning breakfast was prepared for the students at Manakadu Corporation Primary School. He also inspected the two-tier bus stand, the rejuvenation and redevelopment works at Kumaragiri Lake, Karipatti Primary Health Centre, and the renovation works of Samathuvapuram at Chandrapillaivalasu.

